Okeechobee City Police Department chief Donald Hagan signed an emergency order banning the carry of firearms and the sales of guns and ammo as Hurricane Helene prepared to make landfall last week.

Ammoland noted, “The chief of police, Donald C. Hagan, II, warned residents that the city was banning the carrying of firearms, whether the guns were carried concealed or openly. He also prohibited the sale of firearms and ammunition to anyone, no matter if it was a private sale or from a gun store.”

On September 30, CBS 12 reported that the ban was only in effect “for a few hours” and the Okeechobee City PD now says it was not the correct emergency declaration.

The Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) posted a photo of the declaration:

Okeechobee City Police Department Detective Jarret Romanello commented on the declaration, saying, “This is something that was mistakenly enacted. Once we learned that the emergency order was not the order that we intended to declare, we immediately terminated it,”

