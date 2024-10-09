Giants’ Darius Slayton Sees Double Standard in NFL’s Violent Gesture Penalties

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton accused the NFL of having a double standard on its gun finger crackdown after he was penalized for pointing downfield Sunday. Still, other players, including Patrick Mahomes, were not.

FOX News reported that Slayton was penalized in Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks after “used his fingers to gesture a first down after hauling in a massive 41-yard catch.”

Also on Sunday, “Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster all celebrated first downs this past week with the same gesture Slayton used.” However, neither Lamb, Mahomes, nor Smith-Schuster were penalized.

Slayton responded with a post to X:

On October 4, 2024, Breitbart News reported that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce mocked the NFL over penalties for finger gestures.

He did this during an interview on the New Heights podcast after New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard received a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for an alleged gun finger gesture.

The Daily Mail quoted Kelce describing it as “absolutely ridiculous” when a guy gets a penalty for being “on the ground…pointing fingers for getting a first down saying, ‘We’re going that way,’ or whatever he might be doing.”

Kelce joked that he hoped the league would punish him for expressing his opinion and then added, “It’s my Second Amendment; I have the right to bear arms.”

