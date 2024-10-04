Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took exception with the NFL’s apparent crackdown on finger gun gestures by saying, “It’s my Second Amendment.”

Kelce was on the “New Heights” podcast when he took issue with the 15-year-old unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty thrown against New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard. The penalty was the result of Lazard allegedly using a gun finger gesture.

The Daily Mail quoted Kelce describing it as “absolutely ridiculous” when a guy gets a penalty for being “on the ground…pointing fingers for getting a first down saying, ‘We’re going that way,’ or whatever he might be doing.”

FOX News reported that Kelce said, “I know we don’t want this to be like ‘Oh, NFL players shooting guns,’ — I get that. But this is so subtle. Unless you’re doing it at a defender, it shouldn’t be a flag.”

He continued:

If you want to fine the guy after the game for doing it, whatever. That’s up to the NFL for wanting to protect their league, but I think it’s absolutely ridiculous that a guy is on the ground shooting pointing fingers for getting a first down saying, ‘We’re going that way’ or whatever he might be doing — I just think it’s too much, man. It’s too much, and it’s affecting the game in the wrong way.

Kelce then joked about how he hoped the league would get on him for expressing his opinion, then added, “It’s my Second Amendment, I have the right to bear arms.”

