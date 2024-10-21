The Sightmark Wraith Mini is a thermal scope that will not bust the budget yet comes full of features, including the ability to zero the scope with two to three shots.

Thermals of various brands have long been coveted by predator and wild hog hunters alike, but have often proven cost prohibitive. On average, thermal rifle scopes start around $2,000 to $2,500. From there, prices can rise to $6,000 and nearly $8,000, depending on the brand.

The Wraith Mini comes in at $1,699, and does so without giving up features that hunters want and love.

For example, the Wraith Mini allows the hunter to choose black for hot or white for hot, and offers a variety of color palettes. In combo, the options for hot images and for palettes allow the hunter to experience the visual contrast that best suits him or her.

The Wraith Mini has a 1,400-yard detection range, which any hog hunter should find more than suitable for scanning fields in Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas. It also has a 1-8x digital zoom and a built-in recorder, which can capture the visual and audio of the hunt.

Additionally, as the name indicates, the Wraith Mini is compact, yet it is built to handle the recoil of a .308 Win.

Here is the Wraith Mini’s other strong suit: This thermal scope can be zeroed with two shots, perhaps three at the most. This is possible because of the simplicity of the scope’s controls.

The Wraith Mini has a button on top surrounded by four other buttons–a left, a right, an up, and a down. Pressing the middle button opens the menu and the hunter scrolls down to the option for “reticle settings,” then for “reticle zero.” Having done this, the hunter will see that his reticle is now encircled by a second reticle. He takes a shot and then uses the left, right, up, and down arrows to move the second reticle to where the bullet made impact. Once there, he hits the middle button to accept the reticle adjustment and the main reticle will also move the point of impact and the scope is, for all intents and purposes, zeroed.

Some hunters may want to take another shot at longer range to fine-tune the zero, but zeroing the Wraith Mini is as simple as that.

We paired our Wraith Mini with a Mossberg Patriot rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor, quieted by a TION Dragoon CQB suppressor. The combination of the three is not good news for wild hogs in Texas.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.