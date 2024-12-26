ATF Ridiculed for Wishing Everyone ‘Happy Holidays’

The ATF is being ridiculed on social media for using an X post on Christmas Day to wish everyone “Happy Holidays.”

The ATF HQ posted:

X users responding to the ATF’s post included Delaware Gun News, which wrote, “The ATF, whose job it is to limit fun, would like to wish u a happy holidays.”

Another X user wrote, “It’s MERRY CHRISTMAS” and another said, “December 25th is Christmas. We Say Merry Christmas.”

Yet another X user noted, “May you be disbanded in January” and Sullidave requested, “Please stop performing armed raids on family homes.”

Other posts:

Another X user wrote, “The Internet is full of fun videos of your agents playing Gestapo at folks homes. Good times.”

A desire to see the ATF disbanded and done away was predominant in the responses.

The ATF has faced much criticism over regulatory gun controls via rules issued during the Biden administration. Many of the rules have been blocked or vacated at the Supreme Court and various lower courts around the country.

