Democrat-Run Chicago: Nearly 2,800 Shooting Victims in 2024

Numbers released by the Chicago City Government show there were nearly 2,800 shooting victims in the city from January 1, 2024, to December 30, 2024.

According to Chicago.gov, the total number of shooting victims–fatal and non-fatal combined–was 2,794 for the time frame in view.

The total breaks down to 512 fatal shooting victims and 2,282 non-fatal shooting victims.

At the time of the writing of this article, there are roughly 36 hours left in 2024, which means the total number of shooting victims could increase. But as of right now, the total is about 150 fewer than in 2023. However, “human trafficking victimizations” rose 141.7 percent in Chicago in 2024 versus where they were in 2023 and “aggravated battery victimizations” increased by 5.5 percent.

Breitbart News reported at least 100 people were shot in Chicago during the Fourth of July weekend alone. Seventeen of the shooting victims from that one weekend succumbed to their wounds.

