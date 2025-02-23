Officer Dead After Gunman Takes ICU Staff Hostage at PA Hospital

One police officer was killed and two others injured by a gunman who allegedly took ICU staff hostage Saturday at York, Pennsylvania’s UPMC Memorial Hospital.

Breitbart News noted the incident occurred Saturday morning and that multiple reports indicated the gunman was “neutralized” by law enforcement. However, reports on injuries and the extent of said injuries were unclear.

CNN is now reporting that one person, a police officer, was killed during the incident and two other officers were injured. Both injured officers are in stable condition.

Moreover, CNN noted that an intensive care doctor, custodian, and nurse all suffered gunshot wounds and that “a fourth employee was injured in a fall.”

The gunman was identified as 49-year-old Diogenes Archangel Ortiz, who allegedly “arrived at the hospital carrying a bag with a handgun and zip ties and went straight to the ICU.”

The Associated Press identified the deceased officer as West York Borough Police Officer Andrew Duarte. He joined the West York Borough Police Department in 2022, following five years with the Denver Police Department.

