A gunman believed to be behind an “active shooting” was “neutralized” Saturday morning at York County, Pennsylvania’s, UPMC Memorial Hospital, and there are conflicting reports as to whether innocents were injured during the incident.

WTAE reported that ABC was told “multiple people have been injured” and WGAL reported that there were no patients among the injured.

However, two officers are believed to been wounded.

The Associated Press noted simply, “The extent of injuries is unclear.”

Police are at the hospital “and…managing the situation.”

