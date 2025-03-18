Study: Concealed Carriers Stop More Active Shooters Than Police Do

Data compiled by the Crime Prevention Research Center (CPRC) shows that armed civilians stop more mass shootings than police do.

American Thinker pointed to the CPRC data last week week, noting not only that concealed carriers stop more mass shootings that do police, but that concealed carriers do so with “fewer mistakes.”

CPRC president John Lott Jr. observed that his group did a “deep dive into active shooter scenarios between 2014 and 2023” and found:

Not only do permit holders succeed in stopping active shooters at a higher rate, but law enforcement officers face significantly greater risks when intervening. Our research found police were nearly six times more likely to be killed and 17 percent more likely to be wounded than armed civilians.

Lott explained, “From 2014 to 2023, CPRC researchers found that armed civilians stopped 180 of 515 active shooting cases. Of the attacks in places where people were allowed to carry, we found that permit holders stopped 158 of the 307 instances.” In all those instances, an innocent bystander was shot only one time.

On the other hand, “In the 156 cases stopped by law enforcement, we found police accidentally shot the wrong person in four cases, killing fellow officers twice and civilians twice.”

Lott summarized, “These findings highlight a reality that is often ignored: responsible gun owners save lives. Concealed handgun permit holders aren’t reckless vigilantes, but they are law-abiding citizens who step up in moments of crisis when seconds matter and police are minutes away.”

WATCH: AWR Hawkins Talks About Concealed Carry and Gun Control:

