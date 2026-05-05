President Donald Trump hinted that a “Final Agreement” regarding an end to the conflict between Iran and the United States may be around the corner, and paused what is called “Project Freedom,” an effort to help ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump shared that while “the Blockade” on the Strait of Hormuz would “remain in full force,” Project Freedom was being “paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized.”

“Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed,” Trump said.

On Sunday, Trump revealed that “countries from all over the World,” which were not involved in the conflict, had asked the U.S. if they “could help free up their Ships, which are locked up in the Strait of Hormuz.”

“For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business,” Trump added.

Prior to this, on Friday, Trump had expressed that he was “not satisfied” with a proposal from Iran to “end the conflict.” Trump was reported to have “pointed to internal divisions within Iran’s leadership as a central obstacle.”