Nolte: Anti-Trump Indiana Columnist Forced to Eat Crow After MAGA Primary Triumph

First, a little background… As you know, we are in the middle of a redistricting battle before this year’s midterm election. Although our Northeast states vote Republican in the 40 percent range, because those states are run by Democrats, there are almost zero Republican House seats because Democrats rig those states by gerrymandering their congressional districts in a way that ensures those 40 percent receive no representation whatsoever. In other words, it’s rigged.

This gives Democrats an unfair advantage in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In response, Trump has aggressively pushed red states to do the same with their own redistricting. So far, Texas and Florida have come through (Tennessee and Alabama are working on it). But thanks to establishment GOP squishes in the Hoosier State’s state senate, Indiana refused to redistrict. So, because Trump is awesome, he and his allies poured millions of dollars and all kinds of man-hours into defeating those GOP squishes in Tuesday’s primary. The result…

Of the seven GOP incumbents targeted by Trump, only one survived, while one race remains too close to call. The five challengers who did win not only won, they won by margins that range from 18 to 50 percent. Also, a sixth Trump-backed candidate won an open seat.

So…

You’d think after ten years of this, they would learn, and by “they” I mean the Trump-haters who are always so confident while being so wrong about President Trump failing at something.

Today’s example is Indianapolis Star anti-Trump columnist Jim Briggs, who published this on Tuesday, just hours before MAGA triumphed in his state’s primary challenges…

“Much like the Senate redistricting vote, Trump’s wrath is looking shaky. Reporting from Politico and CNN[LOL] projects a bad night for the Trump-endorsed primary challenges,” crowed Briggs. “Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith is already managing expectations, telling both outlets that defeating three out of seven anti-redistricting senators would constitute a good night for the revenge tour.”

“Sorry, but 43 percent is a failing grade in any class I’ve ever taken,” Briggs added.

Then he wrote this beauty: “We’re just hours away from loudmouths like Beckwith expanding the goalposts even further to the point at which a good night is two wins, one win or maybe even the real redistricting war was the friends we made along the way… That might be the true reckoning: Trump can’t move the needle in Indiana.”

Then comes this beauty of a closer…

“While the TPUSA special forces follow the MAGA money to another state, Braun, Banks, and other [pro-Trump] Republicans will have to sit here and wonder what the events of the past few months mean for their futures.”

NARRATOR: A few hours later…

“These results are easy to decode. Indiana’s primaries were a referendum on Trumpism. Trumpism prevailed. Simple as that,” writes the very same Jim Briggs.

“Even if you want to discount the results by attributing them to the unfathomable $13.5 million ad blitz that hit state Senate primaries, you have to acknowledge Trump is a singular figure who can make it rain on obscure state legislative elections because they happen to be important to him personally,” Briggs added.

He closes with: “Humility comes for us all.”

But will it?

It certainly hasn’t come for Jonah “Not-So-Little Lord Fauntleroy” Goldberg, Bill Kristol, Stephen Colbert, CNN, MS NOW, Jimmy Kimmel, or the harpies on The View. They have never stopped predicting the walls closing in on Trump.

Will this columnist’s humility result in him reading Politico and watching CNN with a little more skepticism after being so wildly misled by both? Will he now stand back and wonder what else they might be misleading him about?

It’s not the being wrong that’s so off-putting, it’s that these people are always 1) so smug in their certainty while being wrong and 2) refuse to learn from their mistakes.

Tuesday night’s MAGA triumph is not difficult to understand. You see, Trump has something rare in politics, something no other national figure has, something more valuable than anything else, and that’s a real following — a large following, a loyal following. And so, if a politician with a following is up against a bunch of local hacks without one, the results will almost always be the same.

Yes, a lack of humility is a big problem for the establishment media, but a bigger problem is their choice to live in denial.