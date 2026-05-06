AP Poll Shows Majority Alarm About Migration’s Impact on Americans

Sixty-one percent of Americans are worried that “native-born Americans are losing their economic, political, and cultural influence” because of immigration, according to an April poll by the Associated Press.

Just 38 percent of respondents say they are “not very” or “not at all” concerned about the impact of migration, says the poll of 2,596 adults, which was conducted April 16-20.

The data shows that 16 percent of respondents are “extremely ” concerned about citizens’ loss of influence amid the huge inflow of diverse and specialist migrants.

Another 16 percent say they are “very concerned.”

Twenty-nine percent say they are only “somewhat concerned,” which implies they do not care much about the issue.

Twenty percent say they are “not very concerned,” which implies they may choose to become more concerned later.

Only 18 percent say they are “not at all concerned” about the massive rise in poverty and homelessness since Congress doubled the immigration inflow in 1990.

AP did not include additional data, such as the breakdown by partisan affiliation or income. A recent poll by the Economist, for example, showed that 57 percent of Republicans — but only 10 percent of Democrats — want fewer or no legalized immigrants.

Still, the poll seems to match other polling that shows a growing share of Americans are alarmed about both legalized and illegal migration. For example, an April poll by Harvard/Harris showed that 58 percent of Americans believe that the Democrat Party supports open borders.

The AP poll also shows an even divide on the hot-button issue of birthright citizenship, with 49 percent agreeing or disagreeing on whether the children of illegals should be granted citizenship at birth. Thirteen percent of the respondents are legalized immigrants or illegal migrants.

Yet the various polls also show that a substantial block of swing-voting Americans prefer to avoid the debate — and any connection to rioting migrants, ICE’s public arrests, and narrative-enforcing media elites, co-workers, and neighbors.

The AP poll seems to have a balanced sample of Americans: 30 percent voted for Donald Trump in 2024, 29 percent voted for Kamala Harris, and 41 percent did not vote.