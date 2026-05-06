It is a “gift” to have President Donald Trump in office during America’s 250th birthday celebration, Ambassador Monica Crowley said during an event with Breitbart News on Wednesday.

Crowley, who is heading up the historic Freedom 250 semiquincentennial celebration, talked about the significance of the fact that America has Trump as the sitting president during this momentous occasion.

“President Trump often jokes,” she began. “He said, well, my first term, I brought the FIFA World Cup to America, and I brought the 2028 Olympic Games to America. And I thought, you know, I’m not going to be around to actually see it, because I’ll serve two consecutive terms, and we all know what happened in 2020…”

But the events ended up working out in an incredible way, she continued, with Trump serving a very rare second non-consecutive term, meaning he gets to oversee these major, major events, including America’s semiquincentennial celebration.

“But now, I mean, this is absolutely the hand of God here, because what a gift it is to have President Trump as president right now, in this moment, to celebrate America’s 250th,” she said.

“And the president jokes, yeah, I tried to take credit for America’s 250th birthday also, but that wasn’t quite working out that way,” Crowley said. “But yeah, what a gift to have him as president in this moment.”

Crowley painted a brief contrast of what America’s 250th celebration might have looked like under a Kamala Harris administration.

“Can you imagine if the other side had been in office,” she said, surmising that there would probably be a press release on the morning of July 4 and Harris out on the beach the rest of the day.

Fortunately, that is not the case now with Trump at the helm.

“We are going to have the most momentous and exciting celebration in American history, because President Trump has promised the American people that. That is what our exceptional nation deserves,” she said, explaining that the Trump administration wants this to be a “truly global celebration.”

She added that they want to bring back the feelings many had during America’s bicentennial celebration in 1976.

“I remember being at the beach on July 4 that year, holding a sparkler in one hand and a small American flag in the other, waving that flag so proudly. It was this indelible sense of American patriotism and love for my country, even though I was too young to fully understand what that meant,” Crowley added.

WATCH the event below: