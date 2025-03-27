Report: DOJ Weighing Merger of ATF and DEA

A report from Reuters on Tuesday indicates the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is weighing a merger of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Reuters claimed that a March 25 memo says a merger of the two agencies would “achieve efficiencies in resources, case deconfliction and regulatory efforts.”

Moreover, the memo reportedly says that “in addition to potentially merging the Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, department leaders are considering eliminating field offices that handle antitrust, environmental and civil cases.”

The New York Times (NYT) noted the memo was “issued by the deputy attorney general, Todd Blanche…[and] has yet to take effect. Officials are still seeking feedback from within the department before proceeding with what current and former Justice Department officials view as a significant reorganization.”

The NYT later added, “The proposal to merge the D.E.A. and A.T.F. would almost certainly require congressional approval.”

