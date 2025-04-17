CLAIM: The “Minister” representing Karmelo Anthony claimed Kyle Rittenhouse shot BLM rioters ‘in the back’ with an AK-47.

VERDICT: False in numerous ways.

Rittenhouse shot and killed two people and wounded a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25, 202o. He was charged with two counts of murder and one charge of attempted murder and was acquitted of all charges on November 19, 2021.

Contrary to “Minister” Dominique Alexander’s claim, Rittenhouse was armed with an AR-15, not an AK-47. Moreover, the person he shot and wounded, Gaige Paul Grosskreutz, was shot in the arm, not in the back.

The Associated Press noted that during Rittenhouse’s trial, Grosskreutz admitted that he was a pointing a gun at Rittenhouse when Rittenhouse shot him.

So…Rittenhouse did not shoot anyone with an AK-17–he was carrying an AR-15–and he shot Grosskreutz in the arm, not the back.

