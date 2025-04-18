Streamlight TLR-7X: Let There Be Light…and Excellent Customer Service

The Streamlight TLR-7X is a compact, super bright, machined aluminum tactical gun light warranted “to be free of defects for a lifetime.”

We began looking for a light for pistols with 1913 rails as way to complete overviews of handguns that can be used for daily carry and can also sit on the nightstand during the night for home defense. We purchased a TLR-7X after vacillating between a number of different light brands.

At 500 lumens and 5,000 candelas peak beam intensity, the brightness of the TLR-7X was impressive. Add in its light weight (2.48 ounces), ambidextrous paddle controls, water-proofing at one meter for up 30 minutes, and the wide temperature operational range, and the TLR-7X was a no-brainer. (The temperature operational range of -40°F to 120°F is important because the TLR-7X will be carried in temperatures exceeding 118°F in the summer and will be holstered on a SIG P365 X-Macro and carried in sub-zero temps in the winter.)

At the range one day, we had an unexpected problem with TLR-7X and it turned out to be great opportunity to see how Streamlight’s customer service works.

We contacted customer service and they emailed a shipping label, which was used to send the light in for repair or replacement. In two weeks the light arrived back at our front door, bright as ever and operating flawlessly. It was heartening to interact with a support team that gets the job done.

We carry the SIG P365 X-Macro in a We The People IWB holster that is made specifically for such pistols with a TLR-7X affixed. As we travel on hunts, camping trips, shooting events, etc., we have a light we can trust when things go bump in the night.

The TLR-7X takes the concealed carry firearm from simply being a daily carry tool to being a 24/7 companion.

