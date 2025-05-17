A settlement announced Friday indicated President Trump’s Department of Justice will not maintain or enforce a ban on forced reset triggers (FRTs) which was put in place under the Biden administration.

The National Association for Gun Rights (NAGR) filed suit against the ban; the case was NAGR v. Garland.

On Friday, Trump’s DOJ made clear it will not continue the fight to defend Biden’s ban.

NBC News quoted Attorney General Pam Bondi saying, “This Department of Justice believes that the 2nd Amendment is not a second-class right… And we are glad to end a needless cycle of litigation with a settlement that will enhance public safety.”

In the settlement, part of what Trump’s DOJ rejected was the way Biden’s ATF had arbitrarily redefined at least some FRTs as “machineguns.”

Trump’s DOJ also pointed to the plain language of the Second Amendment, noting that it says, “Shall not be infringed.”

As part of the terms of the settlement, all FRTs that were “seized or taken as a result of a voluntary surrender” under Biden will be returned to their owners.

NAGR president Dudley Brown commented on the settlement, saying, “This is a major victory over the ATF’s ludicrous prosecution of Rare Breed and their forced reset triggers. Now we’re turning our sights on the many other infringements of the Second Amendment.”

