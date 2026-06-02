Watch: Fans Boo, Walk Out on Black Crowes Mid-Concert After Singer Chris Robinson Mocks Florida Crowd’s ‘USA’ Chant

Several fans gave rock band The Black Crowes the ultimate show of disapproval by walking out in the middle of their concert after singer Chris Robinson attacked them from the stage for chanting “USA, USA!”

During their concert in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, Robinson became furious that fans in the audience began chanting support for America, and he lit into the crowd from the stage.

The row began when an image of the band’s Black Crowe character appeared on the screen dressed as Uncle Sam. That image flashing across the screen spurred the crowd to begin chanting “USA, USA!”

But Robinson wasn’t having any of that patriotism. From the stage he snarked, “Thanks for the geography lesson” and then snidely added, “I don’t know what you have to be so proud of right now,” TMZ reported.

After his comments, video taken in the stands shows a large number of disgusted fans delivering the ultimate middle finger to the band by leaving after Robinson dissed the U.S.A.

But Robinson wasn’t done. The boos kept coming, and he replied to the situation once again, saying, “For those of you fucking booing us, some of us are not afraid. And we most assuredly are not fucking ignorant.”

As Far Out Magazine noted, in a recent interview, Robinson claimed not to be all that interested in politics, but he still went on to blast “kids” today for “not giving a fuck” about politics.

“I know what’s right and wrong – and this shit going on right now is wrong. Look man, I’m almost 60, all right. I don’t tell anyone what to do, because I don’t like to be told what to do. But I know right and wrong. The world’s teetering on the edge with all this bullshit, but if there’s a street fighting man out there, he’d got to be a young man, right? But these kids don’t seem to give a fuck,” he scolded.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston