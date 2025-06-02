Gun Control: Oregon Senate Democrats Pass Bump Stock Ban

Oregon Senate Democrats passed a bump stock ban late last week and the legislation also allows local municipalities to ban the carry of firearms in buildings where public meetings are held.

A bump stock ban once existed at the federal level but the Supreme Court of the United States struck it down on June 14, 2024.

In the majority opinion for the bump stock decision, Justice Clarence Thomas made clear the ban faltered in claiming bump stocks turn semiautomatic firearms into machine guns:

Semiautomatic firearms, which require shooters to reengage the trigger for every shot, are not machineguns. This case asks whether a bump stock—an accessory for a semi-automatic rifle that allows the shooter to rapidly reengage the trigger (and therefore achieve a high rate of fire)—converts the rifle into a ‘machinegun.’ We hold that it does not…

Oregon Public Radio reported that Democrats in the Oregon Senate pushed their bump stock ban through by “[arguing] that such devices ultimately make semi-automatic weapons into machine guns.”

KTVZ 21 quoted state Sen. Anthony Broadman (D) saying, “These are accessories that turn otherwise legal firearms into machines of mass casualty, and they serve one purpose to fire as many rounds as quickly as possible.”

The ban, contained in SB 243, now heads to Oregon’s House.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.