Two People Dead After Shooting on Las Vegas Strip

Two people are dead following a shooting Sunday night near the Bellagio Fountains on the Las Vegas Strip around 10:40.

NEWS3LV reported that officers patrolling Las Vegas Boulevard heard gunshots, “ran to the gunfire,” and found two victims.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers near the scene ran toward the sound of gunfire and discovered the victims, NBC News noted.

The LVMPD said, “Our officers rendered medical aid to both victims, but there’s [sic] their efforts to save those victims [sic] lives were unsuccessful, and both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.”

A shooting suspect was identified and the LVMPD indicated they think “the suspect and the victims had previously engaged in some type of conflict using a variety of social media platforms.”

The incident is being treated as an isolated one not posing any ongoing danger to the public.

