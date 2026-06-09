Pierce Brosnan Reads Fear-Mongering Climate Doom Message for ‘World Environment Day’ from His Oceanfront Compound in Hawaii

Pierce Brosnan delivered a fear-mongering climate doom message for “World Environment Day” from his oceanfront compound in Hawaii. “We are witnessing the consequences in rising seas, devastating wildfires, prolonged droughts, stronger storms, and the displacement of millions of people,” the actor proclaimed while standing before calm waters in the sunlit Aloha State.

“Today, on World Environment Day, I stand before you with a simple truth: climate change is not a distant threat. It is here. It is now. And it is of our own making,” Brosnan began in a video posted to his Instagram account on Friday.

“Climate change is often spoken about as a scientific issue, an environmental issue, an economic issue. And it is all of those things. But above all, it is a moral issue,” Brosnan continued.

The The World Is Not Enough star then claimed, “The science is clear,” adding, “Human activity — the burning of fossil fuels, the destruction of forests, and the relentless exploitation of our natural world — has altered the delicate balance of the Earth’s climate.”

“We are witnessing the consequences in rising seas, devastating wildfires, prolonged droughts, stronger storms, and the displacement of millions of people,” Brosnan fear-mongered from his sunny beachfront residence in Hawaii.

“We share this Earth with extraordinary life forms and countless species that have no voice in our political agendas yet whose futures depend upon our choices,” the 73-year-old actor added.

Brosnan went on to tell his views, “We are stewards of something precious, and stewardship carries an obligation,” before asserting that “action is not reserved for governments alone. Businesses, communities, and citizens all have a role to play.”

“We can support clean energy. We can protect natural habitats. We can vote, advocate, educate, and inspire. We can choose participation over indifference and courage over complacency,” the Mamma Mia! star continued.

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Brosnan then called on his social media followers to “meet this moment with urgency, equal to the challenge before us.”

“Let us act not out of fear, but out of love — for our children, for one another, and for this extraordinary planet we call home,” he added. “For the sake of those who will inherit this Earth, and for the living world that shares it with us, let us commit ourselves today — not tomorrow.”

“Hope is not passive optimism. Hope is action. Hope is leadership. Hope is the determination to protect the forests, rivers, oceans, and wildlife that sustain all life on Earth,” the The Thomas Crown Affair star declared.

Brosnan concluded his video by dramatically stating, “Let history remember this as the moment that we stood together, stepped forward, and chose to act — because this responsibility belongs to all of us.”

Actress Jane Fonda — who was nicknamed “Hanoi Jane” and branded a traitor over her 1970s anti-war protests, including a photoshoot in North Vietnam sitting on a gun used to kill American pilots — also shared the Tomorrow Never Dies star’s video.

“Inspiring words from Pierce Brosnan,” Fonda wrote in the caption of her post.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.