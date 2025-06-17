Alleged Killer of Minnesota State Rep. Texted Family: ‘Dad Went to War’

The alleged killer of Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman (D) and her husband allegedly texted his family afterward, saying, “Dad went to war last night,” according to TMZ.

The 57-year-old shooting suspect, Vance Boelter, allegedly dressed like a police officer and drove a car equipped with lights which resembled those of a police cruiser as he carried out his attacks.

Hortman and her husband were killed in the wee hours of Saturday morning. Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman (D) and his wife were shot in their home as well, but both are expected to survive.

Breitbart News reported Boelter was captured Sunday night roughly 57 miles where Hortman and her husband were killed in their home.

TMZ noted Boelter texted his family just hours after the shootings. He text allegedly said, “Dad went to war last night … I don’t wanna say more because I don’t wanna implicate anybody.”

He is also alleged to have texted his wife, saying, “Words are not gonna explain how sorry I am for this situation … there’s gonna be some people coming to the house armed and trigger-happy and I don’t want you guys around.”

