A May 24, 2022, tweet from Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani has resurfaced and in it he wrote, “We need to ban all guns.”

Breitbart News reported former New York Gov Andrew Cuomo (D) conceded to Mamdani (D) earlier this week, after NYC Assembly member Mamdani took the lead in New York City’s Democrat Mayoral Primary.

Mamdani’s X bio says: “Running for Mayor to freeze the rent, make buses fast + free, and deliver free universal childcare. Democratic Socialist.”

His May 24, 2022, tweet says simply, “We need to ban all guns.”

VoteSmart.org listed Mamdani’s gun-related votes as an Assembly member. Those votes include voting yes to require FFLs to post warning signs about guns in their stores (2024), to place new restrictions on firearm marketing (2024), to require disclosure of social media accounts for those applying for handgun licenses (2022), to expand reasons confiscatory red flag laws be used (2022), and to ban the civilian purchase of bullet-proof vests (2022).

Also in 2022, Mamdani voted in support of requiring a license to possess a semiautomatic rifle.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.