Former New York Gov Andrew Cuomo (D) conceded to New York State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D) after Mamdani took the lead in New York City’s Democratic Mayoral Primary.

Cuomo told his supporters that tonight was “not” their night and added that “tonight was Assemblyman Mamdani’s night,” according to the Hill.

“He put together a great campaign, and he touched young people and inspired them and moved them and got them to come out and vote,” Cuomo added.

Per the outlet, Cuomo’s concession came after “Decision Desk HQ projected the race would head to a ranked-choice count.”

Earlier Tuesday, Decision Desk HQ projected the race would head to a ranked-choice count as Mamdani held a solid lead over the former governor. The vote counting will continue even though Cuomo has conceded in the primary.

With 91 percent of the votes counted, Mamdani leads with 43.5 percent, or 428,995 votes, while Cuomo received 36.4 percent, or 358,740 votes, according to the Associated Press.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander came in third with 11.3 percent, or 111,44 votes.

While Mamdani leads in the election, it could take “days before the winner is determined,” as the city does ranked choice voting, CBS News reported.

According to the NYC Board of Elections website, “all first-choice votes are counted,” and if a candidate receives more than 50 percent of the first-choice votes, they win. Votes will continue to be counted “if no candidate earns more than” 50 percent of the first-choice votes:

All first-choice votes are counted. If a candidate receives more than 50% of first-choice votes, that candidate wins. If not candidate earns more than 50% of first-choice votes, then counting will continue in rounds. At the end of each round, the last-place candidate is eliminated and voters who chose that candidate now have their vote counted for their next choice. Your vote is counted for your second choice only if your first choice is eliminated. If both your first and second choices are eliminated, your vote is counted for your next choice, and so on.

Breitbart News previously reported that Mamdani suggested creating city-run grocery stores, noting that “people in his city are struggling with the cost of groceries.”

Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani outlined his platform on his website saying people in his city are struggling with the cost of groceries. The site then declared Mamdani “will create a network of city-owned grocery stores focused on keeping prices low, not making a profit. Without having to pay rent or property taxes, they will reduce overhead and pass on savings to shoppers. They will buy and sell at wholesale prices, centralize warehousing and distribution, and partner with local neighborhoods on products and sourcing. With New York City already spending millions of dollars to subsidize private grocery store operators (which are not even required to take SNAP/WIC!), we should redirect public money to a real ‘public option.'”

Several Hollywood celebrities, such as Sex and City star Cynthia Nixon, Harold and Kumar star Kal Penn, and pop superstar Lourde have supported Mamdani in his race to be the next mayor of New York City.