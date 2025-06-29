Report: Firefighters Shot While Responding to Idaho Brushfire

An unknown number of firefighters were shot while responding to a brushfire on Sunday in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, according to CNN.

KXLY reported it is trying to confirm claims “that fire crews responding to a wildfire were ambushed and shot.”

All fire suppression efforts in the area have been halted for now.

KHQ NBC noted that the Kootenai Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert: “Active shooter at Canfield Mountain. Injuries are reported, but the extent is unknown. Avoid the area.”

Kootenai Emergency Management is telling people in the area of the shooting to “shelter in place.”

This is a developing story.

