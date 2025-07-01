Campus Carry for Self-Defense Took Effect Today in South Dakota

Campus carry on public college campuses and technical schools took effect July 1, 2025, in South Dakota.

Dakota News Now reported the campus carry measure was contained in Senate Bill 100, which Gov. Larry Rhoden (R) signed.

Rhoden responded to critics of campus carry by saying, “There is a lot of concern that we’ll see in coming time that it is unfounded and that we can get along just right, honoring and respecting our Second Amendment rights the way they were intended.”

He noted that similar criticisms were levelled against constitutional carry and that none of them proved true, “For years and years, law enforcement, there was a lot of wringing of the hands about what could happen with constitutional carry. None of that proved to be true. That was six years since we’ve passed that law.”

KELO noted that the new law allows students, visitors, and school employees to carry concealed on campus “if they have an enhanced or restricted enhanced concealed carry permit.”

Allowable campus carry weapons are not limited to guns but also include mace and pepper spray.

