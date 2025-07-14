Social media users from both extremes — pro-hunting and anti-hunting — sounded off in response to Jay Cutler’s photo of a Sable antelope he harvested in Africa.

The former NFL quarterback posted the photo on Saturday with the caption, “Kicked off the Africa hunt with a beauty. Sable down.”

The New York Post reported that Cutler “is facing some serious backlash on social media after posing with a Sable antelope he killed on a hunting trip in South Africa.”

And many of Cutler’s Instagram followers did criticize the hunt, like one who said, “I went to Africa on a safari and saw the most incredible wildlife and never once thought about murdering them.”

Another Instagram follower wrote, “Wow, Jay. You killed a wild animal in a place it’s rarely hunted and it had zero idea you were a threat. Suppeeerrrr impressive buddy.”

Yet another wrote, “Gonna fly that meat home? Doubt it. Unfollowed you, you doochbag.”

But Cutler was not without his supporters, like one who wrote, “Libs gonna go wild.”

Another wrote, “That’s a handsome sable and hell of a trophy!”

One of Cutler’s followers explained:

Regulated trophy hunting generates revenue for conservation programs, as hunters pay substantial fees (often tens of thousands of dollars) that fund anti-poaching efforts, habitat restoration, and wildlife management. In countries like South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, these funds help maintain healthy ecosystems, as sable antelope populations are monitored to ensure sustainable quotas. Overpopulation can lead to habitat degradation, so controlled culling prevents starvation and maintains ecological balance. The meat from hunted sable antelope is typically not wasted. In most cases, it’s distributed to local communities, providing a valuable protein source where food scarcity can be an issue. Some is used by hunting lodges or staff, and portions may be donated to schools or villages. Regulations often require that the meat be utilized, ensuring minimal waste. For example, in Namibia, community conservancies often receive the meat, directly supporting local economies and nutrition.

Cutler’s Instagram is chock-full of outdoor and hunting photos. He is an avid outdoorsman.

