Mike Johnson: Democrats Enabled Murder of Sheridan Gorman

The murder of Sheridan Gorman by an illegal migrant in Chicago was caused by the Democrats’ pro-migration, amnesty-zone policies, House Speaker Mike Johnson told the media on Wednesday.

“The system did not fail Sheridan — that worked exactly as the Democrats intended,” Johnson said, adding:

You had Democrats in charge of the White House and in charge in the city of Chicago. Open borders policies, sanctuary cities policies, they coddled the criminal illegal alien. They empowered, they allowed this to happen and that’s why we’re so angry about it.

The suspect murderer entered the United States in May 2023 and was caught shoplifting in June 2023. On both occasions, he was released by Democrats, despite voter opposition. The suspect also appears to have been associated with gang members.

Johnson continued:

He was in the custody of law enforcement twice and there were two chances to stop Sheridan’s killer. But Democrats’ open borders guaranteed the release, and their soft-on-crime sanctuary policies ensured his impunity, and that’s why this happened, and Sheridan Gorman should still be with us and her entire life still ahead of her. It’s the same fate that befell [Georgia murder victim] Laken Riley too and so many others. How many more times does this story have to be repeated?! Everybody needs to be asking that question! Unfortunately, the Democrats’ agenda is going to continue to come at the expense of American citizens, innocent American people, as long as the Democrats insist on shielding dangerous criminals from our laws.

The Democrat Party in the city and the state has adopted numerous laws to create an amnesty zone for the many illegal migrants whom they extracted from poor countries from 2021 to 2024.

The Democrats’ amnesty zones provide a legal shield for poor migrants as they keep working, renting, and consuming under the Democrats’ sponsorship. This process helps Democrats build an alliance with local businesses as they push the poor migrants closer to amnesty, green cards, citizenship, and the voting booth, regardless of criminal and financial damage to Americans.

In a Wednesday press briefing in the House, GOP leaders lined up to slam the Democrats’ amnesty-zone polices and to demand Democrats end their block on DHS funding that is causing major disruption to airport operations and employees’ incomes.

“If Democrats had their way, this would be the story of every city in America,” said Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN).