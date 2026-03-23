Massive Explosion at Texas Oil Refinery, Cause Unknown — Residents Told to Shelter in Place

A massive explosion ripped through the Valero refinery in Port Arthur on Monday, sending a towering column of black smoke over the city and triggering an emergency response across Jefferson County. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

The blast erupted inside the sprawling Gulf Coast facility shortly after midday, shaking nearby neighborhoods and prompting officials to warn residents to stay indoors as fire crews and industrial‑hazmat teams rushed to contain the incident. The explosion produced a thick plume visible for miles across Southeast Texas, adding new scrutiny to one of the nation’s largest refining corridors as authorities worked to determine the cause of the blast and assess potential hazards.

Port Arthur Fire Department spokesperson told 12News NBC that the cause of the explosion and fire is unknown at this time. Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens said there were no injuries and no evacuations were ordered.

Local officials moved quickly to warn residents after the blast. “Residents on the west side of town are advised to shelter in place after the explosion,” Port Arthur police announced. The city expanded the alert minutes later, telling residents in Sabine Pass, Pleasure Island, and areas south of Highway 73 to remain indoors. Authorities said there were no immediate injuries and confirmed that “air quality and fire response are underway” as crews worked to contain the incident.

City of Port Arthur officials issued a shelter-in-place order for Sabine Pass, Pleasure Island, South of Highway 73, and from Stirlwell Boulevard west.

12NewsNow reported that all refinery employees are accounted for.

The Valero refinery in Port Arthur is ranked as one of the ten largest refineries in the United States. Valero reported the refinery produces 435,000 barrels of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel per day.