Puka Nacua’s Assault Accuser Files New Lawsuit

LA Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua has been hit with a new lawsuit by a woman alleging he abused her.

Madison Atiabi, who had filed a restraining order against the player on Tuesday, has now followed that up by filing a lawsuit on Wednesday in Los Angeles County, according to the New York Post.

Atiabi is accusing Nacua of gender violence, assault and battery, and negligence. She also alleges that he at least once said, “fuck all the Jews” during a dinner on New Year’s Eve.

The paper added that Atiabi is asking for “general and compensatory damages in an amount to be proven at trial” as well as “special damages including medical expenses, past and future, in an amount to be proven at trial.”

In the filing, the woman says that Nacua started acting out against her at a December 31 party in 2025, saying, “Nacua became intoxicated and was acting strange and ‘touchy feely’ with the women at the dinner.”

She adds that Nacua “made an unprovoked antisemitic statement” and that she is Jewish and was “immediately felt uncomfortable and emotionally distressed.”

The filing also alleges that Nacua sat down between her and a friend in a van and “became physically aggressive and sexually provocative.”

The filing then claims that Nacua bit the friend’s thumb and then injured her shoulder, “leaving a circular imprint of his teeth on her body and injuring and harming” her.

Nacua’s attorney, Levi McCathern, has denied the woman’s accusations.

“Puka denies these allegations in the strongest possible terms,” McCathern told TMZ. He added that Atiabi is just trying to shake down Nacua for money.

McCathern also said that Nacua intends to file a defamation lawsuit against the woman.

Atiabi’s restraining order was denied, but another hearing on her request is scheduled for April 14. The new lawsuit is scheduled for a case management conference on August 3.

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