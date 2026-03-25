The light, six-month jail sentence given to a transgender illegal migrant convicted of raping a child is sparking outrage in New York City and beyond.

Nicol Alexandra Contreras-Suarez, a 31-year-old Colombian national who pleaded guilty to raping a 14-year-old East Harlem boy, is already set to be released for time served before he is even officially sentenced on April 27, according to the New York Post.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office claims that the extremely lenient sentence was agreed upon with the family of the victim and arranged by prosecutors to help the teen avoid having to testify about his abuse in open court.

The District Attorney’s Office also noted that they “expect” that Contreras-Suarez will be arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and then deported immediately upon being released.

Contreras-Suarez was arrested after his victim reported being attacked in a bodega near Thomas Jefferson Park on February 11, 2025. The illegal migrant was arrested the following day.

Tricia McLaughlin, then-Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary, slammed the Biden administration for allowing Contreras-Suarez to freely enter the country.

“This creep should’ve never been released into our country,” she said in July of last year.

“Thanks to the failed sanctuary policies and Biden’s open-border agenda, this serial criminal was freed to prey on innocent American children – but that ends now,” McLaughlin continued. “ICE will not allow predators like Contreras-Suarez to terrorize American citizens.”

ICE has officially filed a detainer for Contreras-Suarez and hopes the city will allow officers to take the migrant into custody when he is released.

But there is no guarantee of such cooperation since the City and State of New York have each implemented a policy of obstructing immigration enforcement and it is likely city officials will end up protecting this child rapist from being arrested and deported.

Many are blasting New York prosecutors for their lax sentence for this dangerous and depraved criminal.

Tennessee Republican U.S. Representative Andy Ogles told his followers on X that he is “beyond angry” over the situation.

Popular X user Libs of TikTok also ripped the city’s broken legal system, saying, “This foreign child r*pist needs to be DEPORTED IMMEDIATELY. Do not release him back onto the streets.”

Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk wrote simply, “Execution.”

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