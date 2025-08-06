During Wednesday afternoon comments, President Donald Trump made clear the Fort Stewart shooter “will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

He added, “The entire nation is praying for the victims and their families, and hopefully they’ll fully recover, and we can put this chapter behind, but we’re not going to forget what happened.”

FOX News carried Trump’s comments:

Breitbart News reported that Brig. Gen. John Lubas indicated the shooter is an active duty soldier who allegedly opened fire on soldiers who were his co-workers on base.

The soldier who opened fire on his fellow soldiers allegedly used a “personal handgun” he purchased in Florida in May.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.