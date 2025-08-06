General: Fort Stewart Gunman Is Active Duty Soldier

Officials announced during a midafternoon press conference that the alleged Fort Stewart shooter is an active duty soldier who is in custody.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after 11:30 a.m.

FOX News published video of Brig. Gen. John Lubas making clear that the five soldiers who were wounded are in stable condition and expected to survive.

He stressed that “there is currently no threat to the local community” and noted that “the shooting occurred at [the shooter’s] place of work and it did involve his co-workers.”

CNN noted that Lubas indicated the alleged shooter is an “automated logistics sergeant and was assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team.”

Lubas said a motive remains unknown.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.