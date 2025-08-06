Report: Soldier Who Opened Fire at Fort Stewart Used ‘Personal Handgun’

The active duty soldier who allegedly opened fire on fellow soldiers Wednesday did so with his “personal handgun,” according to ABC News.

Breitbart News reported that Brig. General John Lubas spoke in an afternoon press conference and indicated the shooter opened fire on co-workers in his workplace at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

CNN noted that Lubas indicated the alleged shooter is an “automated logistics sergeant and was assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team.”

ABC News stated that authorities have yet to ascertain how the shooter got his gun into the workplace.

CNN reported that the pistol was a 9mm, which the soldier had purchased in Florida in May. The gun was recovered at the scene, as were “numerous shell casings.”

The five soldiers wounded in the attack are expected to survive.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.