Virginia Husband Shoots Intruder Who Allegedly Stabbed His Wife

A Rockingham County, Virginia, husband shot and killed an intruder after the intruder allegedly stabbed the man’s wife as she slept.

WDBJ reported that 65-year-old Michael Hatcher placed a 911 call just before midnight Sunday to report a home intrusion and an attack on his wife, 62-year-old Holly Hatcher.

Hatcher told authorities he shot the alleged intruder, 41-year-old Kevin Moses Walker, following an altercation.

Responding deputies noted that Hatcher had “visible injuries from an altercation with the armed intruder.”

WHSV noted that deputies found Walker lying in the driveway of the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Holly was pronounced dead at the scene as well.

