Alleged Intruder Stabbed Multiple Times After Attacking Homeowner

An alleged intruder in Pinellas Park, Florida, tied up a woman in her home Tuesday and was then stabbed multiple times by her fiancé when he arrived at the house.

WFLA reported that the alleged intruder, 57-year-old Steven Houpt, was a handyman known to the couple. He knocked on the door and the woman answered opened it, thinking it was the mail man. Houpt then allegedly forced his way inside and tied the woman up using an extension cord.

FOX 13 News noted that the woman was able to work free from the extension cord, after which Houpt allegedly “started beating her again with the crowbar and taped her up with duct tape.”

Her fiancé had been calling the woman on the phone at the same time as the intrusion, and figured out something was wrong when she did not answer. He went to the home and was allegedly attacked by Houpt upon entering.

The fiancé said: “He hit me with some kind of wrench, stabbed me with a screwdriver. He says he’s going to kill me and he wants money. Then I flipped him on the ground. I’m beating him, took that driver from him and started stabbing him in the face and the gut. He had a pipe wrench I took from him and busted him in the mouth. Then he grabbed a knife and I blocked it with my hand. He cut my hand and I took that from them and stabbed him.”

Houpt is hospitalized in stable condition.

