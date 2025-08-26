Suspect Shot During Alleged Online Sale Meetup Robbery

A suspect was shot and wounded Saturday after allegedly attempting to rob a man during a meetup arranged online for the sale of an item.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. in Dunwoody, Georgia.

FOX 5 Atlanta reported that there were two alleged robbers and they came to an apartment complex where a man had listed something for sale. Gunfire was exchanged during the meetup, leaving one of the alleged robbers wounded.

11 Alive noted that the wounded suspect was taken into police custody. The second suspect fled the complex and was not located.

A neighbor to the resident who shot the alleged robber said, “It sounded almost like fireworks, and then when I came out, that’s when my neighbors told me that it was literally the gunshots, and I was like Oh my goodness.”

The neighbor added, “It’s normally a quiet community, so nobody really bothers anybody here, everybody is just really nice and quiet, so it was very shocking to hear that that happened.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.