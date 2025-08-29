Budget-Friendly 9mm Pistol: The Hi-Point YEET Cannon M81

The Hi-Point YEET Cannon M81 is a budget-friendly 10-round 9mm pistol that brings some features to the table that one might not expect to see in a handgun priced under $280. (MSRP on the YEET Cannon M81 is $278.)

At the outset it should be noted that we had not shot a Hi-Point firearm since the company introduced its original pistol, the YC9, years ago. In the time since, we had read or watched numerous reviews of the evolving Hi-Point products and noticed people pointed out occasional jams and/or stovepipes. Yet a number of Breitbart News readers asked about the pistol — the YEET Cannon M81, which is available now — as part of their search for a budget-friendly firearm, and that is what led to this review.

We can tell you now, that at the time of this writing we are at over 400 rounds through the YEET Cannon M81 and have had zero malfunctions: no jams or stovepipes. The pistol goes bang every time, and it looks pretty good doing it.

The slide of the YEET Cannon M81 has a camouflage dip pattern that is esthetically pleasing. Beyond this, the barrel is threaded (suppressor-ready), the sights are bright and come on target easily, and the rear sight is fully adjustable. It has a standard 1913 accessory rail (we put a STREAMLIGHT TLR-7X on the rail), an external thumb safety–a pressure-operated safety on the back of the pistol grip (like a 1911)–and a magazine disengagement safety, which means you could drop the mag if under physical attack and if the gun was wrestled away from you, it could not be fired at you

As we said, the YEET Cannon M81 has quite a few features a gun buyer might not expect to find in a gun priced under $280.

The YEET Cannon M81 is hefty in the hand, weighing in at just over 34 ounces. The slide is somewhat larger than slides on many other 9mms, but these are just traits of a Hi-Point pistol; they are not deal-breakers.

The important point is the four hundred rounds without a malfunction. (Four hundred rounds are not 1,000 rounds, but it is a pretty good measure of how this pistol functions, and to date, it has not had a single hiccup.)

As for accuracy, it took the better part of range day one to get dialed in on the YEET Cannon M81, but once we figured out the best grip and trigger pull, the shot groupings remained repeatable.

We have kept the YEET Cannon M81 in the truck for road trips, on the nightstand–with a the TLR-7X light it is a great nightstand pistol–and will certainly pack it with camping supplies so it can be a go-to pistol on upcoming camping/fishing trips.

Overall impression: The YEET Cannon M81 brings far more to the table than you might expect from a pistol priced under $280, making this particular pistol a solid option for people for whom gun ownership has been cost prohibitive heretofore. Additionally, the YEET Cannon M81 is made in the USA and has a lifetime warranty.

