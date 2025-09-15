Alleged Armed Intruder Dies on Back Porch After Homeowner Shoots Him

An alleged armed intruder died around 1:45 a.m. Sunday on the back porch of a Pierce County, Washington, home after a homeowner shot him.

KOMO News reported the homeowner called 911 to inform them he had shot an alleged intruder. Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene to find a 36-year-old suspect “with a single gunshot wound on the back porch.”

The Seattle Times noted the homeowner is 51-years of age.

KING5 quoted Sheriff’s Office PIO officer Carly Cappetto saying, “In the surveillance video, it does show that suspect had a gun in his hand and was actively banging on [the] back door of that homeowner in a fully fenced backyard.”

Cappetto added, “…We’re not making any arrests on this case. This is a tragic incident for everybody involved. Nobody ever wants to take somebody’s life. But in this situation, we have a homeowner who was protecting his family.”

