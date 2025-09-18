Sheriff: Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Assassin Was Treated ‘Delicate’ and ‘Soft’ to Ensure He Surrendered

Utah’s Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby told reporters Wednesday that Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, was treated “delicate” and “soft” to ensure he followed through with surrendering to authorities on September 11, 2025.

KSL reported that “Robinson’s parents talked him out of going to a remote area of Washington County, where he potentially was going to kill himself, and that they would help him surrender to authorities peacefully.”

Sheriff Brooksby recounted the September 11 call he received from a retired deputy who knows Robinson’s parents, informing Brooksby that he believed he knew who Kirk’s assassin was and that he was trying to get him to surrender. He said the deputy’s voice was shaky as he said, “Hey, I know who Charlie Kirk’s shooter is. I know the family through religious association… He’s in Washington County now and we’re working on trying to get him to come in voluntarily.”

Brooksby told FOX & Friends that, in order to ensure Robinson surrendered himself, Brooksby agreed to “treat it as delicate and as soft as possible to make him feel comfortable, to where he would show up at my office. And that’s exactly what happened.”

The Hill quoted Brooksby saying: “Tyler knew it was just inevitable, with all the law enforcement pressure that he — you know, his picture in the news, the gun on the news — he knew it was inevitable that he would be caught. He was fearful of a SWAT team hit on his house, or he was fearful of being shot by law enforcement.”

Tyler Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering, and “committing a violent offense in the presence of a child.”

The death penalty will be sought.

