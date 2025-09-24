Report: All Agents Accounted for Following Shooting at Dallas ICE Facility

All agents are accounted for and none of them injured following an apparent sniper attack on a Dallas ICE facility on Wednesday morning, CNN reported.

Breitbart News reported the alleged shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Dallas PD posted to X:

CNN quoted ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan telling FOX News, “We’ve seen a lot of violence at ICE facilities, and this is not the first time that we’ve seen an attack, even this year at an ICE facility.”

The Dallas ICE facility was targeted in another incident one month ago.

On August 25, 2025, Bratton Dean Wilkinson arrived at the Dallas ICE facility and “claimed to have a bomb in his backpack,” according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Another Texas ICE facility, the Prairieland Detention Facility in Alvarado, was attacked by multiple assailants on July 4, 2025. There were 11 suspects in the attack and the Department of Homeland Security noted that FBI had arrested ten of them by July 8, 2025.

