Sniper Attack on ICE Facility in Dallas Leaves 2 Detainees Dead, One Person Wounded — Shooter Dead

Reports indicate that two immigrant detainees are dead and one person is in critical condition in Dallas after an attack on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility early Wednesday morning. Reports indicate the shooter is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police received information regarding a possible sniper near the ICE office on North Stemmons Freeway in Dallas at about 7 a.m. Wednesday. Sources say the shooter was found dead on the roof of a nearby immigration attorney’s office, WFAA reported.

Dallas Police Department officials issued a statement, reporting:

On September 24, 2025, at about 6:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to an assist officer call in the 8100 block of north Stemmons Freeway. The preliminary investigation determined that a suspect opened fire at a government building from an adjacent building. Two people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One victim died at the scene. The suspect is deceased.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem issued a statement, saying:

Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities. The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gun shot wound. While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families.

She reported that the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them,” Noem stated. “It must stop.”

Vice President JD Vance reposted Noem’s statement and added, “The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I’m praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families.”