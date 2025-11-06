Italian PM Meloni Praises Self-Defense After Homeowner Shoots Intruder

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni addressed a Rovigo, Italy, homeowner shooting an intruder Monday, stressing that self-defense is “always legitimate.”

Il Sole 24 ORE reported the alleged intrusion, in which the homeowner faced attack with a hand tool, occurred Monday.

The Prosecutor of the Republic for Rovigo, Manuela Fasolato, made clear “she was not proceeding for the crime of excess of self-defence, but only for the attempted aggravated robbery of the wounded and still wanted criminal.”

Fasolato noted:

The offended person shot, aiming at non-vital parts, with a duly registered weapon, in order to defend himself against the person disguised by a balaclava who was inside his home, in the dark, and who was trying to hit him with a screwdriver, despite the fact that the alarm had been triggered, and that the offended person had already warned loudly that he was armed, and had invited those inside his home to leave.

Wanted in Rome pointed out that this was the second time the homeowner’s property had been targeted for burglary.

Deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini echoed Meloni’s sentiment, noting that new self-defense rules were part of recent efforts to “protect decent citizens.”

Salvini said, “As we have maintained for years, self-defense is always legitimate.”

