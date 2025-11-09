A felon released by former President Joe Biden after serving seven years of a 20-year sentence is now under arrest in connection with a shooting in Omaha’s Old Market district.

FOX News reported that 31-year-old Khyre Holbert was in prison for gun and narcotics offenses, prior to having his sentence commuted.

In court Tuesday, Holbert’s bond was set at $250,000. He is due back in court on November 17.

He is now under arrest and “accused of possessing a gun linked to multiple crimes,” including shooting an individual in Omaha. The wounds of the victim were not life-threatening.

WOWT noted that Holbert is “facing charges of first-degree assault, using a firearm to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.”

Holbert is one of the nearly 2,500 prisoners freed by Biden.

