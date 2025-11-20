Elderly Homeowner Shoots Alleged Armed Intruder

An elderly homeowner in Jacksonville, Florida, was able to retrieve a gun Tuesday and shoot an alleged armed intruder who had forced him into a bedroom to gather valuables.

Action News Jax reported officers responded to the incident around 12:40 p.m.

First Coast News noted that the homeowner, “believed to be in his 70s,” told officers the alleged armed intruder entered “through a window in the back of the home.”

The suspect forced the homeowner into a bedroom, where he demanded the homeowner gather valuables and car keys. In the process of doing this, the homeowner was able to get his gun and fire one shot, striking the suspect.

News4Jax observed that the wounded alleged intruder then fled the scene in the homeowner’s car.

The suspect was apprehended by police roughly half an hour later and taken to a hospital to receive treatment for his wound.

Brandon Meredith, a witness to the apprehension, told First Coast News, “Everyone had their tasers drawn. They’re moving up in a special kind of formation on the back of the car, heard a pop, they grabbed him and pulled him out, put him on the ground, and EMS was tending to him, and they had the intersection shut down for about two hours while this whole thing unfolded.”

