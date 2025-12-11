Jelly Roll Wants ‘Path to Redemption’ For Restoration of Gun Rights

Music superstar Jelly Roll is yearning for a “path to redemption” that allows felons to recover at least a portion of their gun rights so he can go hunting.

The New York Post noted in the 2023 documentary “Jelly Roll: Save Me,” the singer explained he went “to jail 40 times for various offenses” and that the “most serious charge came when he was 16 for aggravated robbery and possession with intent to sell.”

Jelly Roll pointed out that the terms of his parole prevent using guns or owning guns, and he is hoping for a pardon from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) this year.

He said, “Well, this is interesting. This is a slippery slope for me. I am up for a pardon this year. My paperwork has been sent to my governor, and he considers pardons every December. So, every day, I’m just kind of praying.”

But Jelly Roll noted that even if pardoned, it does not mean will be exonerated and have his gun rights restored.

He spoke in detail about these things during episode #2424 of the Joe Rogan Experience, where he addressed being a felon and being barred from being near guns:

Jelly Roll noted that his status as a felon means he has “never been able to hunt” with a rifle, and that the gun prohibition led him to bow hunting.

However, he wants the opportunity to hunt with a gun and he noted, “I want to to reach out to legislation eventually and go, if nothing else, I’d like my right to hunt.”

Jelly Roll added, “Outside of hunting…I just wish I could protect myself. I’m a million dollars plus a year in security. I’d cut that bill in half tomorrow if I had the right to carry.”

