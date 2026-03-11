GA CD-14 Dem Nominee Harris: We Have ‘Momentum,’ Republicans Are Voting for Me

Wednesday, on CNN’s “The Lead,” Georgia 14th congressional district nominee Shawn Harris (D-GA), who has advanced to the runoff to replace former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), claimed he has the “momentum” and some Republican support.

Host Jake Tapper said, “You won about 37% of the vote last night. The big question, of course, for you is that the ceiling for a Democrat in this pretty red district?”

Harris said, “No that is not the ceiling. The reality of it is, is last night, I think it was about 17 hours in the race and that that the numbers being split all kinds of ways. So the reality of it is we wanted to go into this race knowing that we probably couldn’t get to that 50 plus one, but we did want to get the most votes of all the candidates. We did that. We have the momentum and now we’re moving into this runoff. With that being said, I am getting Democrats, independents, and yes, I’m also getting Republicans this time.”

Tapper said, “Is there an opportunity for you in that area to be a little bit more populist and appeal to some of those Republicans that supported Greene?”

Harris said, “You know, Jake, it’s funny. You know since I ran against Marjorie the last time she evolved in that divorce between her and Donald Trump, she actually started moving closer to my talking points. Marjorie Taylor Greene and I agree that the Epstein files need to be released. We also agree that you know what insurance and health care is completely out of control. But the difference is she only came around to that when her daughter or son said it cost too much. Where I’ve been speaking about it to everyday, hardworking people here in northwest Georgia. These are the things that I got to fix. So the reality of it is Marjorie has changed to my position. We actually have happening here in the district right now, we have people that are saying enough is enough. I’m not sure of everybody that supports Marjorie is even going to come out and vote.”

