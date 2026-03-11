Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Claims Operation Epic Fury a Purposeful Distraction from Epstein, Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping

ABC’s The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg spun a conspiracy theory this week saying Operation Epic Fury “is meant to get us so worked up” that American voters forget about the abduction of Nancy Guthrie or the ever-expanding saga involving deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“Well, I mean, it’s just nutty as hell. It’s nutty as hell and you’re right, every day is something new. And it’s — you know, I was thinking about it yesterday, because I thought, well, okay, why haven’t we been talking about Savannah Guthrie and what’s going on there?” Whoopi said this week on the long-running daytime talk show.

“Why haven’t we not been — why have we not been talking about the Epstein files?” Goldberg asked about a topic her show has covered ad nauseam. “Because that’s still there. This is meant to get us so worked up that we are unable to see anything else.”

Indeed, just last week Goldberg was defending former President Bill Clinton after he testified to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee that he had “no idea” about the crimes Jeffrey Epstein had committed despite his close ties to the convicted pedophile.

“You know, say what you want about the Clintons. Have any of the women or has anything in those emails pointed to them as being guilty or having anything to do other than knowing?” Goldberg said last Tuesday, despite wide reporting about the close ties between the Clintons and Epstein.