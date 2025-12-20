Three police officers were shot and wounded Friday night after responding to a domestic call around 10:15 p.m. in Rochester, New York, and the man who allegedly opened fire on them is dead.

WXXI reported that officers “responded to a domestic incident in which a man said his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend was trying to break into the house.”

ABC News noted that the caller pointed out that he was armed and told law enforcement the ex-boyfriend was possibly armed.

When police arrived the ex-boyfriend allegedly shot two officers and then exchanged gunfire with the man who had called police. The caller was shot numerous times in the shootout and the ex-boyfriend was able to flee the scene.

The ex-boyfriend was soon “located by another officer” and another exchange of gunfire occurred, resulting in the third officer being wounded. However, the officer and others with him were able to continue shooting at the suspect, eventually killing him.

One of the wounded officers was listed in critical condition and required surgery but is now stable. The other two wounded officers are stable as well.

