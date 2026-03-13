Iran’s ‘Crown Jewel’ Hit — Trump: U.S. ‘Obliterated Every Military Target’ on Kharg in Historic Mideast Raid

President Donald Trump announced Friday that the United States carried out what he described as “one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East,” declaring that U.S. forces “totally obliterated every MILITARY target” on Iran’s strategic Kharg Island — the regime’s so-called “crown jewel” and primary oil export hub — while warning Tehran its vital energy infrastructure could be targeted next if it interferes with shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump detailed the operation in a Truth Social post Friday night, saying U.S. Central Command executed the strike at his direction and emphasizing that while every military target on the island was destroyed, the oil infrastructure was deliberately left untouched.

“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” Trump wrote.

The president explained that the United States chose not to destroy the island’s oil facilities — at least for now.

“Our Weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the World has ever known but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island,” Trump wrote.

“However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision,” he added.

Trump also used the post to underscore the overwhelming advantage he says the United States holds militarily, pointing to the modernization and rebuilding of the U.S. armed forces during his presidency.

“During my First Term, and currently, I rebuilt our Military into the Most Lethal, Powerful, and Effective Force, by far, anywhere in the World,” Trump wrote, adding that “Iran has NO ability to defend anything that we want to attack — There is nothing they can do about it!”

The president reiterated that Iran “will NEVER have a nuclear weapon” and urged members of the regime’s military to abandon the fight.

“Iran’s Military, and all others involved with this Terrorist Regime, would be wise to lay down their arms, and save what’s left of their country, which isn’t much!” Trump wrote.

The strike targeted one of the most economically consequential nodes in Iran’s system.

Kharg Island, a small outpost located roughly 15 miles off Iran’s southern coast in the Persian Gulf, handles approximately 90 percent of the Islamic Republic’s crude oil exports — making it both a critical source of regime revenue and a uniquely vulnerable strategic pressure point.

Because of that role, analysts have increasingly viewed the island as a leverage point Washington could exploit as the conflict escalates and Tehran threatens traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

A New York Post report on Tuesday quoted a source close to the administration as saying seizing Kharg was “not so much a matter of if but when,” given its importance to the outcome of the war.

The outlet also cited former Trump administration official John Ullyot, who served in defense roles, including at the National Security Council, arguing that removing such a large share of Iran’s oil supply from the market would severely weaken the regime’s financial base.

“To take such a high percentage of the Iranian oil supply off the table would cripple the regime,” Ullyot said.

He added that control of the island could give Washington significant leverage over both the current leadership in Tehran and any future successor government, suggesting that a naval blockade could potentially achieve many of the same strategic objectives without requiring U.S. ground forces.

Separate reporting in the U.K. Telegraph earlier this week similarly highlighted the island’s central role in the conflict, noting that controlling Kharg could give Washington a powerful economic choke point over the regime without committing American troops to the Iranian mainland.

The report noted that oil exports account for roughly 40 percent of the Iranian government’s budget.

Speaking to Fox Business last weekend, White House energy adviser Jarrod Agen argued that the broader strategic objective involves removing Iranian energy resources from the control of the regime.

“What we want to do is to get such massive oil reserves in Iran out of the hands of terrorists,” Agen said.

Analysts cited in the report also noted that controlling or neutralizing Kharg could sharply restrict the regime’s financial flexibility and significantly strengthen Washington’s leverage in any future negotiations regarding Iran’s political and economic trajectory.

Friday’s strike came as Trump indicated publicly that the war could continue for as long as necessary.

Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One shortly before announcing the Kharg operation, Trump said he could not yet provide a timeline for the conflict’s end.

“It’ll be as long as it’s necessary,” Trump said, adding that Iran has already been “decimated” and that the United States now holds a level of dominance “that nobody’s ever seen before.”

The remarks came amid escalating threats from Iranian leaders.

Iran’s newly installed supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei — the son of former supreme leader Ali Khamenei — said Thursday in what was described as his first public statement since assuming power that Tehran would continue using the Strait of Hormuz as leverage against the United States and its regional partners.

That same day, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that any invasion of Iranian territory would cause the Persian Gulf to “run with the blood of invaders,” adding that “the blood of American soldiers is Trump’s personal responsibility.”

At the same time, U.S. officials have signaled that the military campaign is continuing to expand.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Friday that the United States would unleash the “highest volume of strikes” yet over Iran while continuing to target the regime’s ability to threaten maritime traffic and regional security.

Meanwhile, reports Friday indicated that the Pentagon is deploying the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli along with thousands of U.S. Marines to the Middle East, broadening Washington’s operational options as tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz intensify and Kharg Island’s long-discussed strategic importance moves from theory to direct military action.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.